Kourtney Kardashian Says She's Proud Of Her Body After Gaining Weight In Quarantine

Kourtney Kardashian has addressed critics who have commented on her weight in recent photos.

During a wellness chat on her POOSH YouTube channel, the KUWTK star responded to a comment asking how she protects her mental health when facing cyberbullying.

Someone kept commenting that the reality star is pregnant and her response was epic:

"This is the shape of my body. I've definitely gained a few pounds over this quarantine time. I love my body, I'm proud of my shape and I'm obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body"

The eldest Kardashian sibling went on to say, "We're all shaped differently and that's my body and I'm proud of it, so that's how I respond to the negative comments. It's not always easy."

We are HERE for the positivity! I think we can all agree that she looks incredible - how has she had 3 kids?! #goals

