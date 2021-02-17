Kourtney Kardashian Makes Things Instagram Official With Blink-182's Travis Barker

If you thought Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick were on their way to getting back together, you thought wrong.

Kourtney has made things Instagram official with Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker! FINALLY!

The pair have been friends for years but recently, things turned romantic. Fans realised they've been posting photos on their Instagram from the same location aaaand, they've been pictured spending time together.

Kourtney has finally given us confirmation on the status of their relationship and they're well and truly together, folks:

Kourtney & Travis also spent Valentine's Day together, both separately posting the same fireplace on their story.

Travis has two kids with his ex-wife, Shanna Moaker - Landon, 17 and Alabama, 15. While Kourtney shares 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign with ex, Scott Disick.

This is a pairing no one predicted and we can't wait to see how this goes!

