The Koori Knockout Is Coming To The Coast!

The 49th NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout is kicking off the October long weekend!

The largest Indigenous sporting event will take place on the 4th to 7th of October at the Central Coast Regional Sporting & Recreation Complex in Tuggerah, and will showcase the best Indigenous Rugby League talent in the country! With over 140 men, women and youth teams set to participate over the weekend, the 2019 Koori Knockout is expected to be the largest and best year on record!

NRL legends; Greg Inglis, Will Smith, Josh Ado Carr, James Roberts and more will represent their communities as they compete to take out the Koori Knockout title. Locals are encouraged to attend the event to show their support and be a part of one of the best Rugby League competitions in Australia.

What: The 2019 Koori Knockout

When: Friday the 4th October - Monday the 7th October

Where: Central Coast Regional Sporting & Recreation Complex | Tuggerah

