KJ Apa Mixed His 'Wife's' Breastmilk With His Morning Coffee & The Internet Has Gone Wild

So, the internet has been divided over a video of Riverdale actor KJ Apa mixing his girlfriend’s breastmilk in with his coffee while at a café in France.

That’s not the only thing that shocked fans after KJ captioned the Instagram video “My wife is a milk machine and I love it”.

Yes, WIFE. KJ has single-handedly sent fans into a frenzy in a single Instagram post sparking marriage rumours and leaving many fans torn over the whole 'breastmilk in the coffee' ordeal.

KJ Apa has been dating his model girlfriend Clara Berry since early 2020 and the two welcomed their son Sasha Vai Keneti Apa back in September of this year.

In the video, KJ is at a café with his friends and (maybe wife?) Clara Berry when he pulls out a baby bottle filled with Clara’s breastmilk, pours some into his coffee and then thanks Clara in French.

He then takes a big sip and cheers’ the camera.

As for what his ‘wife’ has to say about the Instagram video, she said that she is “happy to feed my family”.

So, naturally, people have gone wild. Some people are all for it with fellow Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan commenting “Ahaha yessss I told you!” while another user commented “I love this so much”.

While many were focusing primarily on the breast milk latte, other fans could simply not get past the ‘wife’ comment with several users writing “WIFE?” while another user commented “You got married and didn’t tell me??”

In all fairness, the whole thing is A LOT to take in and we cannot blame people for trying to break it all down.

As far as we know, Apa and Berry have not tied the knot but look, they very well could have followed in the footsteps of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and snuck off for a Vegas wedding.

If you know something that we don’t, feel free to let us know in the comments!

