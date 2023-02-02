King Charles III Will Not Replace Queen Elizabeth II On The Five Dollar Bill

The face of King Charles III will not replace his mother’s face on the Australian five dollar note according to the RBA.

The RBA released a statement today explaining that Queen Elizabeth II would not be replaced with an image of King Charles.

According to the RBA, the note will instead “honour the culture and history of the First Australians".

The new note will instead feature two images – one of Parliament house and the other a custom design created by First Nation Elders.

While Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, 2022, the new note is not likely to be released for a “number of years”.

"The new banknote will take a number of years to be designed and printed," the RBA said.

"In the meantime, the current $5 banknote will continue to be issued. It will be able to be used even after the new banknote is issued."

The decision to exclude King Charles III from the five dollar bill was agreed upon by both the Central Bank and the Federal Government.

Queen Elizabeth has had pride of place on the Australian five dollar bill since it was first issued in 1995.

