Kim Kardashian Wears Marilyn Monroe's "Happy Birthday Mr. President" Dress To Met Gala!

Kim Kardashian has turned heads on the Met Gala by wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic 'Happy Birthday Mr. President' dress!

There were whispers the reality star was going to wear the dress leading up to the 2022 Met Gala, and she confirmed it by taking the red carpet in the 60-year-old dress.

Kim spoke to red carpet reporters about the dress saying, "This is Marilyn Monroe‘s dress. It’s 60 years old. I had this idea to put it on and try it on, they came with armed guards. I tried it on, it didn’t fit me."

She continued, "I had to lose 16 pounds down today to be able to fit this. It was such a challenge. I was determined to fit it."

Did she pull it off? Take a look here:

The dress on Marilyn Monroe:

She looks amazing

The dress caused a shock at the time Monroe wore it back in 1962, due to it being translucent. She actress wore it to serenade President John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday.

The design was based on a sketch by Bob Mackie for Hollywood costume designer Jean-Louis.

Kim actually had to change into a replica once she got to the top of the Met Gala steps, and has said she wouldn't want to eat in it or sit in it. "I'm extremely respectful to the dress," Kardashian said.

We are absolutely loving this iconic moment!

