Kim Kardashian Slammed For Making Tone Deaf Comments About Women

Billionaires really do say the darndest things.

Kim Kardashian (who officially had the ‘West’ dropped from her name last week) has been slammed for making a tone-deaf comment about women’s willingness to work.

In a recent interview with Variety, the fashion mogul/socialite/queen of reality television made a point of sharing some unwarranted advice, telling women to ‘get [their] f***ing a** up and work.’

“It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” she added.

Catch our juicy interview with Byron Baes' Jade Kevin Foster:

The clip, which has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, has the internet understandably pissed.

While a majority of the comments have (rightly) been calling out Kim for her privileged POV, the one that caught our attention was shared by Jessica DeFino, who claims the Kardashians exploited her work ethos while she was editing their apps.

The Good Place star Jameela Jamil also pointed out the irony of making a degrading statement about women within 24 hours of International Women’s Day.

Hoo boy.

The Kardashians will be returning to their eponymous television program when the new season hits Disney+ on April 14th.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: