Kim Kardashian Says She Would Eat POOP If It Made Her Look Younger

Kim Kardashian has reaffirmed she would eat poop "every single day" if it meant she would look younger, and geez, we're not sure we can get around this one!

In an interview with Allure published this week, Kim doubled down on her claim saying, "I was kind of joking. But now that I think about it, I would probably eat s**t if someone told me, 'If you eat this bowl of poop every single day, you'll look younger.'"

Now, this isn't to be confused with a whole pile of poop, because Kim said she would eat "maybe just a bite. I don't think I could do a whole bowl."

Kim continued to tell Allure, “that doesn’t mean that I don’t know the difference from that to an unhealthy level of feeling like I can’t age. I’m 41. I always want to look appropriate. There does come a point when you’ve taken it too far — overfilled, too tight, too much cosmetic work. There’s nothing worse.”

This comes after Kim launched her own skincare brand last month.

The brand, named SKKN BY KIM, includes nine products, with Kim announcing the launch on her Instagram saying, "I’m excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish. I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way.

"You will experience refillable packaging, and clean, science-backed ingredients designed to nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity. I created this line so that everyone can feel confident in their skin, and I can’t wait to finally be able to share it with you!"

The line includes a cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C8 serum, eye cream, face cream, oil drops and night oil.

Big Brother's Tim Dormer On That Estelle Twitter Feud & His Tips For Future Contestants!

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android