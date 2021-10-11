Kim Kardashian Savagely Roasts Entire Family And Kanye West

Kimmy K is out for blood.

The billionaire socialite made her debut appearance as the host of Saturday Night Live over the weekend, and we’re just glad we weren’t in her firing line.

Wearing an unassuming, pink Balenciaga bodysuit, Kim delivered an opening monologue for the ages during her first stint on the show, which has taken numerous digs at the Kardashian clan over the years.

In just four minutes, the star managed to savagely roast her entire family, OJ Simpson AND Kanye West.

Witness Kim's wrath, if you dare:

That’s gotta sting.

