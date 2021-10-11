Kim Kardashian Savagely Roasts Entire Family And Kanye West

That's gotta sting!

Article heading image for Kim Kardashian Savagely Roasts Entire Family And Kanye West

via NBC

Kimmy K is out for blood.

The billionaire socialite made her debut appearance as the host of Saturday Night Live over the weekend, and we’re just glad we weren’t in her firing line.

Wearing an unassuming, pink Balenciaga bodysuit, Kim delivered an opening monologue for the ages during her first stint on the show, which has taken numerous digs at the Kardashian clan over the years.

In just four minutes, the star managed to savagely roast her entire family, OJ Simpson AND Kanye West.

Witness Kim's wrath, if you dare:

Post

That’s gotta sting.

Catch all the bombshells from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion:

Nick Barrett

11 October 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

