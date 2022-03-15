Kim Kardashian's New Beau Is Headed To Space

Saying it’s been a huge year for Pete Davidson would be a bit of an understatement.

The 28-year-old funnyman began dating Kim Kardashian last October and, since then, he’s barely been out of the tabloids.

While his pseudo-feud with Kim’s ex, Kanye, has been making the headlines, it’s his latest battle that has our interest peaked; Pete Davidson will be fighting against gravity as he travels into space.

Consider yourself a reality #stan? Find out what caused Love Is Blind's Shaina to squint like that:

It’s been announced the King Of Staten Island star will be breaching the Earth’s orbit on-board Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket next Wednesday, becoming the third celebrity to be granted the title of ‘astronaut’ by the Amazon founder / future supreme leader (the others being Star Trek’s William Shatner and NFL legend Michael Strahan).

While it’s yet-to-be confirmed whether Kim will also take part in the flight, we’d love to see the couple take their relationship to the stars.

Kim will be gracing our screens once again when The Kardashians hits Disney+ from April 14th.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: