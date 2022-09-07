Kim Kardashian Reveals More About Her Upcoming True Crime Podcast!

Kim Kardashian has revealed more about her upcoming true crime podcast!

We reported back in 2020 that the star was going to step behind the mic for an exclusive podcast deal with Spotify, but haven't heard anything since...until now.

In an exclusive interview with Interview Magazine, Kim told us more about what we can expect from the podcast.

But first, let's just take a minute to appreciate Kim's dedication to a jockstrap:

Ok, now back to the podcast. Kim told Interview what the podcast will be about!

"It’s called The System. The first season is about a really crazy case where a guy got the death sentence for a triple homicide that happened in Ohio. There are so many twists and turns with how it was handled-or mishandled-and we take the listener along for a journey in search of the truth," she said.

We're excited to see another side of the chameleon that is Kim Kardashian. Watch this space!

