Kim Kardashian Reveals How Kourtney's 12-Year-Old Son REALLY Feels About His New Step Dad

While we’re stoked for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian after their wedding last month, it’s easy to forget how their relationship could impact their family members!

An insider had originally told Entertainment Tonight that Kourtney’s children with Scott Disick had ‘always hoped’ their parents would get back together, but things may not be as bleak in the Barker household as we originally thought!

Catch the latest twist in the MAFS cheating scandal:

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed how her nephew Mason feels about his new step dad, in a scene filmed just after Barker’s engagement to Kourtney.

“His tune has totally changed since the engagement,” Kim told the family’s matriarch, Kris Jenner.

“I heard him say to North [West], ‘You know… Getting a stepdad isn’t so bad… They’re not these evil people you see in the movies. It’s just not like that.”

Bless his cotton socks!

There’s a good chance the 12-year-old was sharing his words of wisdom with his 8-year-old cousin to help her come to terms with her mum’s flowering relationship with comedian Pete Davidson; her first boyfriend since separating from North’s father, Kanye, in 2021.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: