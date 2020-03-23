Kim Kardashian Responds To Taped Kanye And Taylor Swift Convo

It's drama from 2016 and seems to be every so slightly petty. But on the flip side, it's vengeance for Taylor Swift.

Cast your mind back to the time when Kanye West dropped the song 'Famous'.

It had the lines "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex," and controversially, "I made that b*tch famous".

Taylor made it super clear she was not a fan of being called a b*tch, to then be seemingly debunked by Mrs. Kanye West (Kim Kardashian) who released a video of the phone conversation between Kanye and Taylor where she seemed to give the song the thumbs up.

Problem is, Taylor said she never approved on Ye called her a biatch.

Now, this new unedited version of the video seems to support that.

The full 20 minute video is below, but the biggest take out is at around the 14:40 mark, Taylor asks Kanye not to call her a b*tch.

*WARNING - coarse language*

Now Kim has thrown her hat in the ring and has apparently liked a Tweet that claims that the video showed us nothing new.

Weirdly, Kanye says in the chat he doesn't want to rap lyrics that make people feel bad and he thinks of Taylor as a friend. So what happened?

TBH are we over this news? Do we need it in our lives? Probably not.

Smells like someone has an album or project to sell. Stay tuned.

