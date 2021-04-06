It's been five years since her first Forbes cover, but now, Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire!

Forbes has released their World's Billionaires List for 2021 and Kim K is in some pretty good company. Coming in at 2,674 in their list of 2,775 billionaires, she shares the title with powerful people like Jeff Bezos, Oprah Winfrey, Elon Musk and Bill Gates.

Going from being worth $780 million in October 2020 to now being worth $1 billion, that's a pretty impressive jump. This is all thanks to her businesses, KKW Beauty and Skims - not to mention, reality tv, endorsements and other smaller investments and real estate.

Not bad, Kim. Not bad at all!

