Kim Kardashian Has Touched Down In Queensland For Real This Time!

Kim Kardashian has landed in Australia - for real this time.

The star was spotted exiting her private jet in Cairns, where her boyfriend Pete Davidson is currently based as he films a new movie.

A source told E!, "Kim is heading to Australia to visit Pete this weekend. She wanted to spend time with her kids before she left and did some special travel with them. Now she's off to see Pete and is very excited."

Apparently Kim will only be in Australia for a few days and will be relaxing at their accommodation before she jets off to California.

Pete is currently filming Wizards! which also stars actor Orlando Bloom, Naomi Scott and Franz Rogowski.

The film follows two hapless pothead beach-bar operators (Davidson and Rogowski) who run into trouble when they stumble across stolen loot that they really should have just left alone.

We'll keep you updated on any future sightings!

We Just Found Out Why Jackets Have Shoulder Straps & WHO KNEW?!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android