Kim Kardashian Has Responded To Kanye West’s String Of Tweets

Kim Kardashian has spoken out about Kanye West’s bipolar disorder for the first time after her husband posted and deleted a series of erratic tweets earlier this week.

Kanye’s tweets took aim at his family and presidential campaign, and resulted in major concern about his wellbeing from friends and fans, as well as criticism from online trolls and media outlets.

Now, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has posted the following message to her 180 million followers:

"Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions," the mother-of-four wrote.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Ultimately, Kim has asked for that the media and public show "compassion and empathy" during this time.

If you are concerned about your own emotional wellbeing, are experiencing a personal crisis or are concerned about someone else, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or at www.lifeline.org.au

