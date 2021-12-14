Kim Kardashian Has Passed The Baby Bar Exam On Her Fourth Go!

Kim Kardashian has passed the "baby bar" exam, a first-year law student exam, and is one step closer to being an attorney!

The businesswoman and TV personality took to her Instagram to share the news with her 269 million followers.

"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!", she wrote.

"Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses 😉)



"In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate. I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals," she said.

Read her entire post here:

Kim concluded the post with, "Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side! ⚖️ 📚"

Kim's late father, Robert Kardashian, was an attorney and famously defended O.J. Simpson in his 1995 murder trial.

Back in May 2019, Kim announced she would be starting her journey to becoming an attorney like her father.

