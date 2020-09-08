Kim Kardashian Has Announced ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Is Officially Ending

After a whopping 14 years and 20 seasons, Keeping Up With The Kardashians will come to an end next season.

Kim Kardashian officially announced the news this morning, with this post:

"To our amazing fans -

"It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.

"Our last season will air early next year in 2021.

"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.

"With Love and Gratitude,

"Kim"

Keeping Up With The Kardashians transformed the reality TV genre when it first aired in 2007. Gradually, the Kardashian family discovered how they could build an empire out of a simple TV series, unlike any reality show before it.

With multiple fashion labels, television appearances, spin-offs, runway shows, video games, apps, beauty brands, cook books and really anything you can think of - the Kardashians went from being a name only associated with OJ Simpson and Paris Hilton, to being one of the most talked about and financially successful families in pop culture.

It truly is an end of an era, but we can't wait to see what they do next!

