Kim Kardashian Gives Her Kids THIS Every Single Morning In December Until Christmas

Kim Kardashian has shown us once again what being rich looks like, and it's how she's treating her kids every morning leading up to Christmas.

For us normal folk, leading up to Christmas looks like complete and utter chaos. But just once, we'd like to be treated like one of Kim and Kanye's kids.

Posting to her Instagram Story, Kim revealed she's hired a pianist to play Christmas carols in their house every morning to wake up her kids. WHAT!

Check out her post here:

Not only do the kids get to wake up to that, but every morning they wake up in a $76 million Hidden Hills home!

Please adopt us, Kim.

Kim Kardashian-West Has Signed An Exclusive Podcast Deal!

