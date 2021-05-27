Kim Kardashian Flops on 'Baby Bar' Exam

One of the world's most famous socialites has revealed a major career setback.

Reality star Kim Kardashian of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" fame confessed in a new clip that she failed the “baby bar” exam.

“So, you guys, I did not pass the baby bar,” she told her sisters Kourtney and Khloé in a teaser clip for the latest KUWTK episode.

“If you do law school the way that I’m doing it, it is a four-year program and after year one, you have to take the baby bar. This one, actually, is harder, I hear, than the actual bar.”



Page Six reports that the KKW Beauty founder scored 474 out of 560 on the test.

Kim has also been a vocal activist for prison reform, lobbying ex-President Donald Trump for the pardoning of Alice Johnson and Chris Young.

