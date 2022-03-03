Kim Kardashian Finalises Divorce From Kanye West

377 days after filing for divorce, Kim Kardashian can officially drop ‘West’ from her name.

The social media star/fashion mogul/queen of reality television has been declared legally single after a messy divorce from Kanye West.

Hollywood’s most (in)famous couple began dating in April 2012, getting engaged a mere six months later. The pair share four children; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim’s been dating comedian Pete Davidson for the better part of the last six months; a move which her estranged ex-husband has not taken kindly to.

Kanye has been taking digs at Davidson, roasting the frequent SNL collaborator through a series of since-deleted Instagram posts.

Catch our own dating saga with our new podcast, Date For It!:

When not taking shots at the young funny man, Yeezy has been divulging in a whirlwind romance with 32-year-old actress Julia Fox, who’s openly referred to her relationship with Ye as ‘the best thing that could have happened’ to her.

While the future for either of the pair remains uncertain, we’re sure it will at least make for some entertaining content when The Kardashians hits Disney+ on April 14th.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: