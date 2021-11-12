Kim Cattrall To Star Alongside Hilary Duff In The "How I Met Your Father" Spin Off

So, we know there’s a bunch of people who are passionately disappointed by the fact that Kim Cattrall, a.k.a Samantha (a.k.a the best character in the series) is not participating in the Sex and the City reboot “And Just Like That” and we honestly feel your pain.

Although this is a tough pill to swallow for Samantha fans, we do have some good news to hopefully distract you from what’s bound to be a noticeable lack of highly inappropriate sexual innuendos in SATC reboot.

While Cattrall has made it crystal clear she has no plans to reprise her role as Samantha, she will still be returning to our screens as a brand-new character in a spin-off of one of our favourite shows.

According to Variety, Cattrall is set to star in the upcoming How I Met Your Mother spin-off on Hulu How I Met Your Father.

Cattrall isn’t the only big star to be returning to the small screen with former Disney alumni Hilary Duff starring as the main character of the series.

Want to know more about the plot and such? Well, luckily we have more!

If for some reason you’ve been living under a rock for the past 16 years, How I Met Your Mother follows a Dad, sharing stories about himself, his best friends and the wild stories of his past relationships in the lead up to meeting his Mother, with his kids.

The new show How I Met Your Father has been given the go ahead for production and will be spearheaded by none other than This Is Us show runners Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker.

The new adaption of the show will be set in 2021 and will follow Duff’s character Sophie, along with her small group of besties Valentina, Jesse, Ellen and Sid who, much like the last series, are navigating through the trials and tribulations of love and dating in 2021.

It looks like the OG creators of the show are fully backing the series, mimicking the famous opening lines of the first series in a statement.

“Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story,” they started. “It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father. We are honoured by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it."

Honestly, we simply cannot wait to see how this all pans out and whether it will hold a torch to the original script and cast.

So far, we don’t have a release date but rest assured, we will be sharing updates as soon as we hear more!

