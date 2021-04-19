Killing Heidi's Ella Hooper To Make Her Return

Southern Cross Austereo today announced that award-winning, superstar entertainer, Ella Hooper, is the host of new music podcast, Front & Centre. The Front & Centre podcast is available via the LiSTNR app.



Having spent more than 20 years in the spotlight as frontwoman of Australian band, Killing Heidi, Ella has forged an enviable media career across TV and radio with her authenticity, broad appeal and as a respected pop-culture vulture.

Front & Centre, exclusive to the LiSTNR app, is where a spotlight will be shone on the biggest names in music and Ella will share their stories and work through exclusive interviews kicking off with artists including Green Day, The Living End, The Killers, Imagine Dragons and more.



From 2012 -2015, Ella hosted SCA’s Top 20 Countdown and in 2012 earned an ACRA for Best Newcomer. The youngest and first-ever female to win the APRA Songwriter of the Year award in 2000, and with five ARIA awards to her name, Ella has the respect and friendship of her peers and is someone other musicians delight in speaking to.



Ella Hooper said: “I’m thrilled to be back on air and in the exciting digital audio world with LiSTNR, bringing fresh content via the podcast and am relishing the chance to wax lyrical about my favourite musical decade, the 90’s.”



SCA Head of Music, Mickey Maher, said: “As an artist herself Ella will bring a unique insight and storytelling ability to her Front & Centre features. We are delighted that someone with Ella’s charm, quick wit, intelligence and musical knowledge has joined our ranks...”



