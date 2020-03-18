KidsFest 2020 Has Been Cancelled

KidsTown remains open to the public and they will continue to welcome visitors into their playground.

Based on advice from the Federal Chief Medical Officer, they have had to cancel KidsFest 2020 and the Easter Eggstravaganza, as both of these events exceed the public gathering threshold of 500+ visitors.

Usual bookings for public spaces and BBQs will continue normally for the immediate future.

What they're doing:

With the progression of the COVID-19 (coronavirus), your health and wellbeing remain our top priority.

In addition to maintaining a clean café which is normal, we have increased sanitisation of the train. The train will now be cleaned and sanitised between each trip.

As a staff, we always take seriously good hygiene practices and this remains the case at this time.

We have increased the frequency each day that hand washing amenities are cleaned in the public toilets.

What they'd like you to do:

Maintain good hygiene practices

Wash your hands regularly. A good wash with soapy water is a great habit.

Isolate yourself at home if you feel unwell. Don’t come to play if you’re sick.

For more information, you can visit the COVID-19 information hub established by the Department of Health and Human Services. If you are concerned, you can call the Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398.

Missed the show? Catch up with Josiah & Herbie here: