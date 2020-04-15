Young Boy Who Won Alphabucks Kids Jackpot Set To Donate Some Of His Winnings To Charity!

https://omny.fm/shows/hit-hobart-breakfast/daniel-wins-kids-alphabucks

Young boy who sets off Alphabucks Kids Jackpot decides to donate some of his winnings to a charity close to his heart.

12-year-old Daniel from Howrah started off his school holidays $1000 richer after cracking the Alphabucks Kids Jackpot.

It came down to a nail-biting finish with one answer being the decider of Daniels Alphabucks fate.

After a quick Google by Jimmy & Nath and a decision that Monte Carlos can be found in bakeries…Daniel had won the massive prize!

Daniel was so overcome with joy that he went to his front door and shouted to his street that he had just won Alphabucks Kids!

Jimmy & Nath asked what he was going to spend the money on and he told them that he wanted to share some with his family, buy an Xbox and give some to a charity.

In a follow up interview, Daniel decided to donate some of his winnings to the Avners Pancreatic Cancer Foundation which is a charity he says is close to his and his families heart.

Congratulations Daniel!

Catch up on the moment Daniel won Alphabucks Kids here: