Starr Special Events:

"After much consideration, we have unfortunately cancelled the scheduled KICKSTART summer Concert at Ascot Racecourse on Saturday February 6, 2921.

Due to the continuing uncertainty of the COIVID-19 restrictions and WA border now being closed to QLD, VIC & NSW we feel this is in the best interest for all.

We also feel it is important to advise everyone for now so travel and accommodation plans for those attending can be re-scheduled or cancelled sooner rather than later without causing any added stress during the Holiday Season.

We wish all the many people who have already bought tickets and supported the event for the past 4 years all the best for the New Year.

If you require a refund, please contact Ticket Master via Ticketmaster

We'll be back soon and currently working on a new date!"