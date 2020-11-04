Kick Back On The Best (Or Worst) Inflatables We've Found For This Summer!
Summer's coming in hot!
Anaconda
It's pretty much any Aussie's right of passage to have an inflatable, even if you don't own a pool!
And well, summer's pretty much just around the corner and what better way to get ready than with one of these outrageous inflatables?
We'll wait.
Check them out below!
Giant Poo Emoji
Giant Egg Plant Emoji
Inflatable Rose All Day!
Inflatable Bin Chicken
Large Butterfly
Large Margarita
Coronavirus Free Ring
Slush Puppy Inflatable
Giant Dachshund
Rainbow Cloud
Llama Pool Ring
Giant Sloth
A Hundred Dollar Note
Giant Ring (Literally)
Giant Avocado
We know which ones we liked the best!
Let us know in the comments which ones were your favourites!
Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:
Download our Hit Network App on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows!