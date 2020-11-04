Kick Back On The Best (Or Worst) Inflatables We've Found For This Summer!

Summer's coming in hot!

Article heading image for Kick Back On The Best (Or Worst) Inflatables We've Found For This Summer!

Anaconda

It's pretty much any Aussie's right of passage to have an inflatable, even if you don't own a pool!

And well, summer's pretty much just around the corner and what better way to get ready than with one of these outrageous inflatables?

We'll wait. 

Check them out below!

Giant Poo Emoji

Anaconda

Giant Egg Plant Emoji 

Anaconda

Inflatable Rose All Day!

Sunny Life

Inflatable Bin Chicken

Anaconda

Large Butterfly

Temple & Wester

Large Margarita

Temple & Wester

Coronavirus Free Ring

Amazon

Slush Puppy Inflatable

Amazon

Giant Dachshund 

Anaconda

Rainbow Cloud 

Amazon

Llama Pool Ring

Sunny Life

Giant Sloth 

Amazon

A Hundred Dollar Note

Catch.com

Giant Ring (Literally)

Amazon

Giant Avocado 

Amazon

We know which ones we liked the best!

Let us know in the comments which ones were your favourites!

