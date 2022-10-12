Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Had Emergency Surgery To Remove A Tumour From Her FACE!

Fans of The Kardashians are very observant, that's why it didn't go unnoticed that Khloe Kardashian has been sporting a bandage on her face lately and now we know why.

She has revealed on social media that she had a TUMOUR removed from her face!

Khloe said that she noticed the growth that she thought was a zit wasn't moving and as she has had a melanoma on her back previously, had it biopsied.

Doctors then came back to tell her she needed to have emergency surgery to have it removed asap!

Khloe also encouraged her followers to get checked themselves!

We're just glad she's ok!

