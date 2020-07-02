Khloe Kardashian is Giving Tristan Thompson ANOTHER Chance & Girl, NO!

A source has confirmed that Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson have rekindled their relationship

You know that friend that tells you all the details about their awful on again off again partner, and you constantly give them the good advice to NEVER go back, and yet they still do? Khloe Kardashian is that friend.

This week Khloe celebrated her 36th birthday, and in usual Kardashian/Jenner style, it was super lowkey.

You’d be forgiven if among the Khloe themed face masks, amount of balloons that could rival the movie ‘Up’, & Khloe printed pillow, you didn’t notice the gigantic rock on her fourth finger on her left hand… Yes. Here we go again.

It’s not just the ring, there was Tristan’s heartfelt Instagram post & a source confirming their relationship, and Khloe, girl, this is just exhausting! We are exhausted. Just stop.

Here are the deets:

Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.