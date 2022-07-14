In news we didn't see coming, Khloé Kardashian is expecting her second child with Tristan Thompson.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a representative for Kardashian confirmed the news saying, "we can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Here's more details:

Kardashian has previously opened up about her fertility struggles, revealing the likelihood of miscarriage has prevented her trying for another.

The surrogate pregnancy is said to have happened before Tristan was caught up in another paternity scandal, where he is confirmed to have fathered a son with Maralee Nichols, who was born in December 2021.

Khloé and Tristan are co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

