Khloe Kardashian Confirms She Was Diagnosed With COVID-19 

After experiencing severe flu-like symptoms, Khloe Kardashian has confirmed she was diagnosed with Coronavirus.

In a preview for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 36-year-old revealed, “I do have Corona. I’ve been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”

Discussing her symptoms, Khloe said she was “vomiting and shaking,” and was “hot and then cold.” She also added, “I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache.”

“My chest would burn when I would cough,” she continued.

“That sh*t is real, but we’re all going to get through this… If we follow orders and listen, we’re all gonna be okay. May God bless us all.”

The episode was filmed earlier this year and will air in Australia at 8:30pm tonight on E!

