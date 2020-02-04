Khalid Has Dropped A Touching New Track 'Know Your Worth'

Khalid has roared into 2020, dropping his second single for the year, a collaboration with Disclosure called 'Know Your Worth'.

The song is definitive upbeat track with a beautiful message. The singer revealed to Beats 1 "When I started writing this song, it was like I was singing to myself in the mirror, I feel like the message in this song is something that I needed to hear at the time I was writing it and I hope that it resonates with a lot of people who need to hear that kind of message."

We couldn't agree more.

Grab your copy of 'Know Your Worth' here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!