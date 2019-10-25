Khalid Drops Gamer Track With Major Lazer

Music dynamite Khalid has dropped his epic new collaboration with Major Lazer today from the epic game DEATH STRANDING: Timefall.

‘Trigger’ is the latest offering from the upcoming game soundtrack, filled with tracks inspired by the game.

The game itself centres around Sam Bridges who must brave a world transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a mission to reunite the shattered world.

With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and humanity on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam to journey across the ravaged continent and save mankind from impending annihilation.

What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? An unprecedented gameplay experience holds these answers and more. Starring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner.

Grab your copy of 'Trigger' here.

