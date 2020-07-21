KFC Hot & Spicy Mac 'n' Cheese

Get ready foodies because Hot & Spicy Mac 'n' Cheese is here to give us our all time favourite comfort food and we're in heaven! KFC has brought back it's Hot & Spicy chicken for a limited time, and have dropped a brand new recipe for us just for the occasion. It's equally crunchy and gooey and warms our food loving souls.

Check out how to make it yourself below!

Ingredients (serves one):

KFC Hot & Spicy Chicken

150g macaroni pasta

¾ cup milk

1 tbsp plain flour

100g grated cheese (or more! you do you boo)

Fresh herbs

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp paprika

¼ tsp cayenne powder

¼ tsp mustard powder

Method:

Cook your pasta the way you like it Place 1/4 cup of milk into a bowl and whisk the flour until it's lump free! Put the rest of the milk (1/2 cup) in a saucepan over medium heat and mix in the spices and hot sauce (adjust to your taste!). Once the milk mix starts to steam, whisk in the milk/flour mixture until it thickens. Now for the good part - turn heat down to low and slowly mix in the cheese until it's all melted. Remove cheese sauce from the heat, stir in the pasta Top it off with your fav pieces of Hot & Spicy chicken and you'll be set.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC0LRlwHQo2/