KFC Launches Plant-Based Menu 'Beyond Fried Chicken' In US

Fast food giants KFC is launch a 'Beyond Fried Chicken' range in stores across the United States, a plant-based meatless chicken.

The company claims it has taken more than two years to perfect the new item, and will be available from January 10 while supplies last.

"The mission from day one was simple – make the world-famous Kentucky Fried Chicken from plants," said Kevin Hochman, president of KFC US.

"And now over two years later we can say, 'mission accomplished.'"

The chicken alternative will be ready for purchase, with the options in six or 12 pieces as a combo or singular.

KFC was one of the pioneers in introducing plant-based chicken to their menu, with a test run in August 2019 at one Atlanta store.

In February 2020, the testing was sent to more than 70 locations across Charlotte, North Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee.

In the summer of 2020, further tests rolled through California where it was seen to be most popular with limited supplies.

Beyond Meat CEO and founder Ethan Brown said the new product "delivers the delicious experience consumers expect from this iconic chain, but also provides the added benefits of plant-based meat."

