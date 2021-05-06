KFC: Kentucky Fried Crash in Belconnen

A driver has taken ‘drive-thru’ to a whole new meaning, after colliding through the front of a KFC store in Hawker on Thursday night.

Photos uploaded to social media show the Mini Cooper ‘dining in’ as it lay inside the fast-food restaurant with shattered glass and debris around.

It’s alleged the driver lost control of their vehicle just after 8pm as they were on their way to fill their finger lickin’ cravings.

Emergency services were called to the scene with paramedics in attendance, thankfully no one was injured or needed to be taken to hospital.

The Mini only caused minor damage.