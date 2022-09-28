Kevin McHale Addresses 'Glee' Reboot Rumours

With reboots and revivals being a dime-a-dozen these days, it’s almost hard to think of an iconic franchise which hasn’t been brought back.

Enter: Glee.

While the series only concluded in 2015, fans are already hoping for the show’s return.

Find out about the heartbreak Khloe experienced at the beginning of The Kardashians Season 2:

Kevin McHale, who portrayed Artie Abrams throughout all six seasons, isn’t as optimistic.

During a recent interview with E! News, the 34-year-old actor dispelled rumours of more adventures with the William McKinley High gang.

“I don’t know if that would ever happen as a TV show or a reboot-type thing,” he revealed.

“I don’t think that would ever happen… until Ryan Murphy says so.”

That’s right; the fate of the Glee franchise lays in Ryan Murphy’s hands.

For those out-of-the-know, Ryan Murphy co-created Glee with Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan back in 2009, and has since kept himself busy with a slew of other projects (notably American Horror Story and Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.)

While he’s built a reputation for creating the macabre, we’re hoping his 2020 adaptation The Prom (a Broadway musical) indicates he’s not totally closed-off to the idea of revisiting our favourite musical teen drama-dy.

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, to find out what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: