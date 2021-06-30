Kevin Federline Addresses Britney Spears' Conservatorship Through His Lawyer

Britney Spears' ex-husband and father of her children, Kevin Federline, has weighed in on the revelations surrounding her conservatorship, after the star's shocking testimony in court.

Federline's divorce attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, shared his clients thoughts and feelings to PEOPLE, after her court hearing.

"The best thing would be for their mom (Sean Preston, 15 and Jayden James, 14) to be healthy and happy. And if either of those things aren't true, it doesn't provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised. Kevin certainly respects Britney and only hopes the best for her because when the best for her is achieved, it's the best for their kids. The kids love their mother and he wants there to be a healthy and strong relationship."

He went on to add, "Britney has not been served well by the conservatorship and it's not consistent with what she wants. I think that she should be able to challenge that. And if it's what's best for her, Kevin supports it."

Kaplan also spoke about her health and custody issues, including the pop star revealing she was put on lithium.

"If she's strong and healthy and wants to be in control of her own life, and can do that in a reasonable, responsible fashion, then more power to her.

If it (lithium) was necessary, we have to be concerned about whether she's okay. And if it's no longer necessary, that's great too. Just want to make sure that all of the considerations, how she's doing are taken into account if she seeks to change the custody order in the post-conservatorship era, if that ever comes."

When it comes to her conservatorship, Britney will now need to file an official request to have it reviewed.

