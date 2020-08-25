Kevin Bacon's Morning Mango Routine Is The "Accidental ASMR" Video You Didn't Know You Needed

While not much good has come out of 2020, one thing I think we can all agree on is that Kevin Bacon's morning mango routine is the video we didn't know we definitely needed.

Not only are we introduced to a ~recipe~ that I will absolutely be trying, but we actually hear him use the word "re-fweshing".

Check it out...

It's possible that I haven't been to a cinema in too long, but it's also possible that this is the greatest video of all time.

He begins by whispering to the camera that he's about to show us his "morning mango routine", and apologises to those who may "already know this trick".

After shushing us - how did he know I was screaming? - he starts slicing away at the mango before inverting half so that the cut segments stick out like a hedgehog (his "favourite part"). He lets us know this technique will ensure "no stringy parts in your teeth".

He then gives us this look before adding a splash of lime to the mango.

This leads into the delightful "re-fweshing" moment.

Next we add the chilli - "too much", cringes Kev - and some sea salt.

After shaking off that pesky excess chilli, he goes right ahead and takes a big ol' bite outta that mango, skin and all! He grins at the camera, and sure enough, there are no stringy parts in his teeth. Incredible!

"That's pretty good," he nods, clearly proud, his eyebrows rising to impressive heights. "I'm not gonna lie."

He signs off with a simple, "Hope you have a good day."

Thanks Kev, I will.

