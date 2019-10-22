Kesha Returns To Her Roots With New Album Sneak Peek

Kesha has dropped a sneak peek for her upcoming album and revealed while her last album 'Rainbow' was very cathartic for her, she's ready to make a return to the OG Kesha. You know, a tonne of glitter etc?

The new album is called 'High Road' and is described by the singer as the road trip of life...

We LOVE this new/old era and all that it has to hold.

While we don't have a release date for the album just yet, it's certainly going to be a ball!

