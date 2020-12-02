Kermit The Frog & Miss Piggy Reveal The Future Of Their Relationship

BREAKING! We have developments in the relationship or lack thereof between Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy and it's a lot to take in. You might want to sit down.

The couple called it quits on their relationship in 2015 (our hearts broke) and now five years on, we need to know if they could get back together! They've definitely had a tumultuous relationship but we're holding out hope.

The pair caught up with E! to chat about if there's any chance of a romantic connection in the future and they didn't hold back!

Want to know what Kermit & Miss Piggy had to say about a possible future together? Listen here:

