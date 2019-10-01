Kelly Rowland Is Performing A Free Concert At The Everest Race At Royal Randwick!

THE Kelly Rowland has just been announced as the artist headlining The Everest horse race this month and we are more than ready for this jelly!

The Australian Turf Club made the announcement today, revealing the Destiny’s Child superstar will perform a free concert for racegoers attending The Everest at Royal Randwick this Saturday, October 19th.

Following the last race, Kelly will perform an exclusive concert in the Theatre of the Horse.

“I’m coming back Australia - I’m really excited to be returning down under to perform at The TAB Everest," Kelly said in a statement.

The Voice Australia coach is the latest performer listed in the Everest Carnival Concert Series lineup alongside Client Liaison, Sneaky Sound System, Furnance & The Fundamentals, DJ Natalie Sax and Sydney’s DJ Jesabal.



Find out more about The Everest here.

