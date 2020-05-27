Kelly Rowland Confirms Unresolved Feud With Guy Sebastian

We sat down with the lovely Kelly Rowland this morning to find out exactly how the new season of The Voice will play out in the 'new normal'.

Referencing an interview we had earlier this week with Guy Sebastian, we asked if she had an unresolved feud with her fellow judge since filming stopped.

Taken back by the mention, Kelly added "We're two adults... we'll see each other in person and we'll talk!"

HEAR WHAT WENT DOWN:

FULL INTERVIEW:

