Kelly Clarkson Announces Vegas Residency

We LOVE the opportunity to see some of our favourite acts in Vegas. From J-Lo to Gaga, some old school Backstreet Boys and back around to Celine Dion.

Prepare your vocal chords because the next superstar to be shacking up in Vegas for an extended string of dates is the one and only Kelly Clarkson!

Kelly made the announcement on her talk show (she's a busy lady!) and will be appearing in Zappo's Theatre from the 1st April, 2020.

She even gave some of her fans the chance to access the pre-sale to her 'Invincible' Vegas Show and we are SO here for it!

Will you be seeing Kelly in Vegas?

