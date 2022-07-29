Kelis POPS OFF Accusing Beyoncé Of Stealing One Of Her Songs For New Album!

While we've all been excitedly waiting for Beyoncé's new album 'Renaissance' to drop today, one person who is not is performer Kelis.

She took to social media to answer some fans who questioned her about one of Bey's tracks that leaked online this week from the album called 'Energy'.

Apparently, it samples Kelis' song 'Get Along With You' and she is NOT happy about it!

We're waiting for an official response from Bey and her team but we have a feeling a simple song credit is not going to suffice here.

Who do you think is in the wrong here? It's kind of a sad start to what will be a successful album, hopefully they can sort it out!

