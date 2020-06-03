Keith Urban Reveals Parenting Struggles With Nicole Kidman During The Current Climate

- Entertainment NewsKeith Urban Reveals Parenting Struggles With Nicole Kidman During The Current Climate
Plus, he talks new music!
It's pretty safe to say, these are very strange times for everyone and for celebrities it is no different.
Keith Urban opened up to Perth's Xavier, Juelz & Pete about the parenting strugglings him and wife, Nicole Kidman has been facing during the last few months.
Plus he confirms new music is not far away!
Take a listen to the full chat below:
