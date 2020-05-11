Keith Urban Reveals All The Details Of His Brand New Album

Aussie country superstar Keith Urban has surprised fans with the announcement of his new album, out 18th September.

The album, that he's been working on since last year will be available worldwide mid September, the new announced by Keith himself in a video released today.

The inspiration has come from all different places according to Keith saying: “In October 2019 this album title came to me. I liked it because I felt like life was flying by so fast. But music (for me) has always been the place where it slows down and doesn’t even exist. I would never have imagined that, in 2020, this album title would take on a whole new meaning.”

Watch the video:

