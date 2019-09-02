Keith Urban Has Covered Taylor Swift's 'Lover' And The World Is Good

Needless to say the world is obsessed with Taylor Swift and in particular her slow dance stunner of a song 'Lover' and it seems as though we aren't the only ones.

Keith Urban took to the stage overnight while performing on tour and belted out his own rendition of 'Lover' and we're crying.

Keith has made his appreciation of 'Lover' well known, Tweeting Swifty about how impressed he was with the track.

We're going to say, keep your eyes peeled for an impromptu duet/collab... well, we have our fingers crossed!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!