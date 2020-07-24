Keira Maguire On The Bachelor In Paradise Bro Code: "It Looked Like A Toxic Relationship"

Our beloved Keira Maguire, queen of the Australian Bachie franchise, is heading back to Bachelor In Paradise!

She will be hitting our screens on Sunday night, and she spoke to The Hit Network this morning.

Keira had a lot to say about the Bachie boys and their bro code, including how Timm and Jamie's leaving drama came across like a toxic relationship.

Plus we found out whether or not she went into Paradise with a strategy, and got a bit of a Jarrod mention in there...

Take a listen:

