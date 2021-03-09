THIS.IS.NOT.A.DRILL.PEOPLE.

It looks like our High School Musical star Zac Efron is here to stay after he took to Instagram to announce that production has already started in Australia for the next season of his Netflix series, Down To Earth with Zac Efron.

ACTUALLY SCREAMING.

For anyone who didn't already know about the travel series, it's all about following Zac's adventures into local communities where he immerses himself in the community and culture!

The aim of the series is to seek out sustainable and healthy living practices in a way that is both educational and enlightening, embracing local food, culture and customs throughout their journey.

So, you know what this means, we now have even MORE chances of running into the Byron Bay resident now that he is mobile!

This next season is set to be based down under and with a new co-host, wellness expert Darin Olien.

According to Deadline, it's reported that the series won't go to air until 2022 but hey, at least we can still try and find him somewhere in Australia, right?

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

